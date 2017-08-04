Former Broken Arrow Superintendent Takes Job At Texas School District

Former Broken Arrow School Superintendent, Dr. Jarod Mendenhall has a new job, in Texas.

Mendenhall told News On 6, he is the chief of Governmental Affairs for the Mesquite Independent School District. The school on the east side of Dallas has 41,000 students and 4,500 employees.

"I'll be working with state legislators, local civic clubs, local chamber, district strategic planning, and policy. Extremely excited," said Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.

Back in December 2016, Dr. Mendenhall at the Broken Arrow school board agreed to part ways, releasing him from his contract.

