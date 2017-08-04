Rain Chances In Forecast For Northeast Oklahoma

Much cooler today than it was yesterday! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for northeastern Oklahoma along with a light northeast wind and some sunshine.

Late tonight, clouds will move back in. Some showers and storms could develop by morning. Most of the heavier storms will be back into Kansas.

Tomorrow morning, most of us will have lows in the low to mid 60s on the north side of the boundary. Even some 50s could show up in the far northeastern corner of the state. Due to a south wind and overall dry conditions tomorrow, highs should climb back close to 90.

Moisture will stream northward, and it will be a warm and humid afternoon with heat index in the mid 90s.

The front that moved through Thursday will try to lift back north tomorrow and park across southeastern Kansas. That will allow for scattered showers and storms to develop near the boundary which includes locations across northeastern Oklahoma.

An upper level wave will move out of the Rockies Saturday night and bring heavy rainfall starting Saturday night and through Sunday morning. It looks like the higher chances of rain for the metro will be morning until around lunch time.

Sunday afternoon, the heavier rain should be moving east into Arkansas. Rain fall amounts will vary but some locations could see 2" to 4” of rain. We’ll have to watch flood-prone areas for issues.

Monday and Tuesday showers and storms will primarily be across far southern Oklahoma but the cooler temperatures will stay put for the next work as the air mass gradually warms by next weekend.

