Man Killed In Westville Train Collision

A 27-year-old man is dead after a collision with a train Friday morning in Westville. Police said the man was on his way to work when his vehicle was hit by a Kansas City Southern train while crossing the tracks.

It happened on East 700 Road, known locally as Cemetery Road, a news release states.

The Westville Police Department was notified of the fatality crash at 8:14 a.m. Friday, August 4.

"His identity is being withheld at this time to respect family that has not been notified yet; his wife has been notified," the release states.