Creek County Officer-Involved Shooting Suspect In Court

BRISTOW, Oklahoma -

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Bristow made a court appearance Friday, August 4. Shawn Sexton is facing 11 charges - five of those shooting with intent to kill.

Police arrested Sexton on July 23rd after a chase in Creek County. Investigators say Sexton first shot at a home near Slick. 

7/24/2017 Related Story: Bristow Family Narrowly Escapes Bullets In Drive-By Shooting

When Bristow police tracked him down, they say he began shooting at officers out of his car window, hitting one of their patrol cars.  Officers chased Sexton until he crashed his car.

Police took him to the hospital, and then on to jail. The OSBI joined the investigation into the shooting. Sexton said in court he plans on hiring his own attorney.

His next hearing is set for August 25.

