Oklahoma's Tax-Free Shopping Weekend Kicks Off

Oklahoma's Tax-Free Weekend is underway and at least one area mall is preparing for a big rush.

In Oklahoma, you can get most shoes and clothing priced under $100 tax-free, Friday through Sunday.

Things like electronics, computers and school supplies are not tax-exempt.

Woodland Hills compared it to the holiday shopping season.

"Tax-free I would say is just right under holiday. It is a super-busy weekend. You will see a ton of people - all on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - milling about," said Eileen Neighbors, Woodland Hills Dir. of Marketing.

The state Tax Commission says you can also combine discounts and coupons to get the items under $100.