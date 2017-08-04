Inspectors Checking Out Damaged Downtown Wagoner Buildings

Structural engineers are meeting with the mayor of Wagoner about the downtown historic buildings that burned on Sunday. The engineers will look at how much damage the fire caused, if the buildings can be saved and how much the entire project will cost.

Right now the city has protective barriers and temporary fencing around the site because town leaders fear the buildings could crumble.

The century old building are just barely standing after a massive fire gutted them. The mayor said he hopes they will be able to save the facades.

