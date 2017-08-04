Inspectors Checking Out Damaged Downtown Wagoner Buildings - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Inspectors Checking Out Damaged Downtown Wagoner Buildings

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER, Oklahoma -

Structural engineers are meeting with the mayor of Wagoner about the downtown historic buildings that burned on Sunday. The engineers will look at how much damage the fire caused, if the buildings can be saved and how much the entire project will cost.

Right now the city has protective barriers and temporary fencing around the site because town leaders fear the buildings could crumble.

The century old building are just barely standing after a massive fire gutted them.  The mayor said he hopes they will be able to save the facades.

8/3/2017 Related Story: City Of Wagoner Works To Keep People Safe Following Fire

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.