OSBI Has New Crime-Fighting Tool

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has a new tool that can help them detect blood in clothes even after they've been washed several times and enhance bloody shoe tracks leading from a crime scene.

You've seen the crime shows where they turn off the lights, spray some liquid and use a black light to find blood drops.

OSBI will soon use Floroscein at crime scenes, to help them find blood even after several cleanings. They say it's more sensitive and safer than luminol, the previous chemical used.