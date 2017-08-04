Tulsa Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County says mosquitoes found in nine Tulsa County traps tested positive for West Nile Virus this week. They say there are no reports of any humans who have gotten sick.

Health leaders are urging people to stay away from standing water that may have collected after our recent rain.  Tulsa Health Department said spraying will continue in areas where West Nile positive mosquitoes were found and were populations were significant.

7/25/2017 Related Story: West Nile Found In Mosquitoes In Tulsa County

"We will be monitoring the rainfall this weekend and work to ensure that mosquito populations remain low," they said on Facebook.

They recommend wearing DEET and dumping or draining any standing water.

See map of West Nile Virus positive trap locations

