Tulsa Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

The Tulsa County says mosquitoes found in nine Tulsa County traps tested positive for West Nile Virus this week. They say there are no reports of any humans who have gotten sick.

Health leaders are urging people to stay away from standing water that may have collected after our recent rain. Tulsa Health Department said spraying will continue in areas where West Nile positive mosquitoes were found and were populations were significant.

"We will be monitoring the rainfall this weekend and work to ensure that mosquito populations remain low," they said on Facebook.

They recommend wearing DEET and dumping or draining any standing water.

