New Tulsa Jail Visitation Hours Start This Weekend

The Tulsa County Jail's new visitation policy begins this weekend.

People will only be able to visit inmates on Sunday and Monday.

Everyone must complete a background check and only immediate family, attorneys, clergy and bondsmen will be allowed to visit.

The Sheriff's office says the changes will save the county about $500,000 a year.