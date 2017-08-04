Poteau Weight Lifter Headed To USA Special Olympics

A Oklahoma special Olympian heads to Washington next summer to compete in the USA Special Olympics. Caleb Cain from Poteau, is one of four power lifters from the Sooner state to be selected to compete.

Caleb was nominated by his coach.

"He's the total package," said Coach Tanna Weaver. "He's got the I can do attitude - he never gives up."

Caleb can lift a combined weight of 885 pounds. If he does well at the Olympics next summer, he could qualify for the World Games.