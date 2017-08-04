Locust Grove Motorcyclist Dies After Falling Over Bridge

A Locust Grove motorcyclist died after he fell over a bridge in Mayes County Friday evening.

Donald Roberts, 61, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson northbound on State Highway 82 about three miles south of Locust Grove, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

For an unknown reason he departed the roadway left and struck a bridge curb.

He came to a rest on the rocks under the bridge after falling about 30 feet, the OHP reports.

He later was pronounced dead at the Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa.



Roberts was not wearing a helmet, the OHP reports.