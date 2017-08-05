One Dead In East Tulsa Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

One Dead In East Tulsa Shooting

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide near 4th and Fulton and 11th and Sheridan. 

Police say a 25-year-old male drove from the shooting near 11th and Sheridan but collapsed near 4th and Fulton. They say his passenger then attempted to get help.

Police say the victim's SUV had multiple bullet holes and that he was shot in the upper back near his lungs and in his left leg. Police believe 30 to 40 shots were fired. 

They say upon arrival he had a pulse but was unresponsive.

EMSA performed CPR, but he later died in the hospital. 

Police say there are currently ten witnesses to the shooting; some are being cooperative and some aren't, they say. 

At this time, police say they don't have a suspect and don't know whether the crime happened inside or out. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

This story will be updated as more details become available. 

