One Dead In East Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide near 4th and Fulton and 11th and Sheridan. Police say a 25-year-old male drove from the shooting near 11th and Sheridan but collapsed near 4th and Fulton. They say his passenger then attempted to get help. Police say the victim's SUV had multiple bullet holes and that he was shot in the upper back near his lungs and in his left leg. Police believe 30 to 40 shots were fired. They say upon arrival he had a pulse but...More >>
Tulsa police are investigating a homicide near 4th and Fulton and 11th and Sheridan. Police say a 25-year-old male drove from the shooting near 11th and Sheridan but collapsed near 4th and Fulton. They say his passenger then attempted to get help. Police say the victim's SUV had multiple bullet holes and that he was shot in the upper back near his lungs and in his left leg. Police believe 30 to 40 shots were fired. They say upon arrival he had a pulse but...More >>
A dose of summer heat is returning for our Saturday, but more storms are on the way to impact parts of our weekend!More >>
A dose of summer heat is returning for our Saturday, but more storms are on the way to impact parts of our weekend!More >>