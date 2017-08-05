Flash Flood Watch Tonight Through Sunday In Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Flash Flood Watch Tonight Through Sunday In Green Country

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says storms and heavy rainfall are expected to affect northeast Oklahoma this weekend. The threat rises for northeast Oklahoma after 9 p.m. Saturday.

In Green Country, flash flooding is the biggest concern, according to News On 6 WARN Team Meteorologist Mike Grogan. 

One to three inches of rain may fall in storms overnight into Sunday. Locally higher amounts are possible.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.

The flash flood watch is for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Wagoner, Osage, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Nowata, Ottawa and Washington counties. The NWS-Tulsa issued the following alert:

  • Watch for flooded roads if out driving tonight
  • Do not drive through flooded areas
  • River levels will likely rise

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for northwest Oklahoma and southern Kansas through 11 p.m. Saturday night, August 5.  The main threats are hail and high winds.

