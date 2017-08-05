Flash Flood Watch Tonight Through Sunday In Green Country

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says storms and heavy rainfall are expected to affect northeast Oklahoma this weekend. The threat rises for northeast Oklahoma after 9 p.m. Saturday.

In Green Country, flash flooding is the biggest concern, according to News On 6 WARN Team Meteorologist Mike Grogan.

One to three inches of rain may fall in storms overnight into Sunday. Locally higher amounts are possible.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.

The flash flood watch is for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Wagoner, Osage, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Nowata, Ottawa and Washington counties. The NWS-Tulsa issued the following alert:

Watch for flooded roads if out driving tonight

Do not drive through flooded areas

River levels will likely rise

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for northwest Oklahoma and southern Kansas through 11 p.m. Saturday night, August 5. The main threats are hail and high winds.