Vettes And Jets Take Center Stage In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Fifty Corvettes were on display along with jets at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum Saturday, August 5. The Tulsa Vette Set put on the event called Vettes and Jets.

During the week, Bob Ferguson works in the dark as the planetarium director,  but recently he got the idea of displaying fast cars with fast jets. 

"I wanted a Corvette since before I could drive," said Bob Fergus, TASM. "I'm 72 years old now.  

"I got this one in April of last year for the first time ever.  And so I'm just excited to have a Corvette and be out here with all these people who love their cars."

Those who turned out got a chance to vote on the best-in-show Vette.  The winner got a best in show trophy and a ride in a biplane.

