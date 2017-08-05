Bargain Shoppers Enjoy Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend

Bargain shoppers were busy Saturday taking advantage of the tax free weekend deals. With kids heading back to school soon, a lot of folks hit the stores for school shopping.

Although shoes and clothing are the only thing that qualifies for tax free, you can find tax free deals on top of other deals at almost every place you go.

It's been a busy day at Woodland Hills Mall. Jacklyn Blancas and her friends are only a fraction of the people searching through the racks and shelling out cash.

"Tax free and I'm a girl who loves clothes," said Jacelyne Blancas.

"When we were getting out of the car we saw every one getting out of the car too going inside, and I thought that was a lot of people," she said.

If you're trying to save a few bucks, April Wegmer says tax free weekend is the time to do it.

"Definitely here for tax free weekend - her school shopping; she starts next week," she said.

April and her daughter Reign have been able to find a few things. But there's even more shopping to do.

"We pretty much just go out and look," said shopper April Wegmer. "I have two boys too, and they don't like to shop so they're at home, so she comes with me and we shop for them too."

Many of the stores are catering to the back to school shoppers.

The only thing tax free are shoes and clothes under $100.

"Especially for back to school, we wanted to know what our clientele would want for back to school and that's what we pushed to the front," said business owner Amber Welch.

Although back to school is the main focus, the deals don't stop there.

"Lots of stores are having discounts so they are capitalizing on this additional traffic, and it's wonderful time to come get some discounts," said Eileen Neighbors, Woodland Hills Mall.

With the store busier than usual, many locations have upped the security. There's more security in the store and in the parking lot.

Tax free weekend ends Sunday.