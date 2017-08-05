Downtown Wagoner Businesses Struggle After Fire

They watched the fire consume other businesses last week.

The owners of this antique mall say they've learned to roll with the punches.

One week after a devastating in historic downtown Wagoner, businesses owners are wondering when things will be back to normal.

Parts of downtown are still shut down and fenced off.

"We have had no business - we haven't had any business until today," said Janice Turney, business owner.

The Turneys own the White Elephant, an antique and collectibles shop. They watched last Sunday as the fire consumed the buildings right across the street.

"We watched it work its way north to each building," Turney said.

Their business, much like the others in downtown Wagoner, haven't seen any customers since the fire. Many business owners say because of the fire, people aren't coming back.

8/4/2017 Related Story: Structural Engineer Inspects Burned Remains Of Wagoner Buildings

"People are afraid to come down here because of the buildings," said Jessica Martin, the Turney's granddaughter.

Jessica Martin helps her grandmother with her shop from time to time and says she cried when the fire ripped through town. She grew up here and worries about what will happen to all the shops and restaurants.

As for the Turneys, they're staying optimistic.

"The thing is, we've been in this business for about 50 years so we've learned to roll with the punches," Janice Turney said.