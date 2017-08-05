Muskogee Man Drowns On Lake Tenkiller

A Muskogee man drowned at Tenkiller State Park Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The OHP Marine Division investigated after Joshua D. Burch went under around 3:30 p.m. August 5 and never resurfaced.

OHP said he was swimming about 125 feet off the shoreline near Crappie Point. His body was recovered at 4:18 p.m. about 120 feet off the shoreline in 67 feet of water, an incident report states.

He was not wearing a personal floatation device, the investigating trooper said.