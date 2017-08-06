Fall From Houseboat To Shore Critically Injures Kingfisher Man

A Kingfisher man was critically injured falling off his houseboat Saturday evening at Skunk Island on Lake Tenkiller. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Daniel Stake was on the top deck of his 60-foot houseboat when he fell to the shore just before 6 p.m.

Stake sustained head and torso injuries in the fall, according to an OHP incident report.

The investigating trooper said the 61-year-old man smelled of alcohol. The houseboat was beached on the shoreline.