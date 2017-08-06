Thunderstorms, Possible Tornado Reported In Tulsa Overnight

Update 3:42 a.m.: Power poles down near Promenade Mall.

Update 3:40 a.m.: Significant damage reported, cars flipped over at the Whataburger near 41st and Sheridan.

Update 3:30 a.m.: Storms still marching east across far east/southeast Oklahoma with torrential rainfall, flooding concerns and potential for 40 mph winds.

Update 3:22 a.m.: All severe thunderstorm warnings are canceled.

Update 3:22 a.m.: Tulsa Fire Department says at least five patients taken to hospital from 41st and Hudson area.

Update 3:21 a.m.: Numerous windows, bricks blown out at Remington Tower.

Update 3:19 a.m.: Power lines and trees were down near 31st and Yale.

Update 3:1 a.m.: There was a down power line at 1075 East Avenue at the 51st St. intersection.

Update 3:07 a.m.: Roads are blocked at 41st and Sheridan. Avoid the area.

Update 3:06 a.m.: OG&E had almost 1,200 customers without power in Sapulpa and 132 without power in Muskogee.

Tulsa was hit with heavy storms and a possible tornado early Sunday.

Significant storm damage was reported in Tulsa and surrounding areas.

A tornado is believed to have touched down in the 41st and Memorial area. There is damage to buildings, trees and power poles.

Up to four inches of rainfall was reported.

TGI Friday and Buffalo Wild Wings are just some of the buildings reporting damages.

Traffic is being diverted from the areas that have most damage.

Poles fell over cars at DriveTime near 44th and Memorial.

Trees are blocking roadways and flash flooding has been reported.

Residents are urged to stay home and avoid the roadways.

In Tulsa alone, PSO says over 13,000 were without power.

In Broken Arrow there was a large area with 2,500 out of power with Broken Arrow High School at the center.

Verdigris Valley had over 500 customers without in Osage County

In Rogers County over 350 customers were without power. Most of those are with Lake Region Electric.

Northeast Oklahoma Electric in Mayes County was at 356.