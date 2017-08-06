I-44 Near 41st And Yale Reopened After Closing Due To Severe Weather Damaging Power Lines

The east and westbound lanes of I-44 have been reopened near the 41st street overpass between Yale and S.H. 51.

The area was shut down after storms caused damage to utility poles.

OHP says several of the poles were leaning out over the interstate and the lines attached were starting to drop down below the bridge deck of east 41st street.

PSO says they were working to secure the poles and lines to remove the potential traffic hazard.