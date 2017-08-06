I-44 Near 41st And Yale Reopened After Closing Due To Severe Wea - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

I-44 Near 41st And Yale Reopened After Closing Due To Severe Weather Damaging Power Lines

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The east and westbound lanes of I-44 have been reopened near the 41st street overpass between Yale and S.H. 51. 

The area was shut down after storms caused damage to utility poles.

OHP says several of the poles were leaning out over the interstate and the lines attached were starting to drop down below the bridge deck of east 41st street.

PSO says they were working to secure the poles and lines to remove the potential traffic hazard.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.