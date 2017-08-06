La Quinta Inn Guests Recall Moment Storm Barreled Through Building

The storm barreled through the La Quinta Inn off I-44 early Sunday morning, waking up almost everyone and ripping parts of the roof off the building.

"It was so weird because the entire sky turned green,” said guest Linda McAlister.

People staying at the hotel say the damage was so thorough they even heard water sloshing around in the walls.

McAlister says she was resting up for her drive back to Dallas when the storm came through.

Now, she has to deal with a ton of damage to her car.

"The windshields is smashed, side windows,” she said. “There's cars that's probably gonna be totaled."

Russ Kirkham drove down from Colorado for his step-daughter's engagement party and was staying at the LaQuinta Inn.

"Bet we're not gonna be driving that car home,” he stated.

After the storm blew over, Kirkham says he walked outside and saw the damage done to his car.

“Guess the pole probably shoved the car over into the car next to it,” he explained. “Blew all of the windows out of the car."

Guests walked over next door to look at damage from the Remington Tower.

We heard glass falling from the tower after the windows were blown out.

Everyone I talked with said this storm caught them off guard.

"This is pretty much the trip from hell,” he said.