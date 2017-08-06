Remington Tower, Multiple Other Buildings Hit Hard By Storms

Storms rampaged through 41st and Skelly, causing extreme damage to the Remington Tower.

The winds blew out many windows from the top to the bottom of the building.

People say they can still hear the glass falling.

Nearby, The La Quinta Inn suffered roof damage and power outages.

A man at the Inn told News On 6 that the wind blew his car into the SUV parked next to him.

The damage along Skelly is so extensive that some areas are unrecognizable.