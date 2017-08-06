41st And I-44 Among Hardest Hit By Early Morning Storms

One of the hardest hit parts of the city was near 41st and I-44.

A wall is completely missing from the TGI Fridays in the area.

Tulsa police say people inside the restaurant began calling them around 1:30 a.m., stating they were trapped inside.

Nearby, AT&T’s roof was ripped completely off and the inside caved in on itself.

Police say the two buildings will be a total loss for the owners. They also say the Panera Bread and Whataburger will more than likely have to be torn down as well.