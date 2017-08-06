EF2 Tornado Damage Confirmed, Siren Issue Addressed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

EF2 Tornado Damage Confirmed, Siren Issue Addressed

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa continues to respond to damages from an EF2 tornado that touched down in Tulsa early Sunday morning.

The area that received the most damage is 41st to 51st from Harvard to Mingo.

The City asks that everyone avoid the area because power lines are down, gas lines are being identified and crews are working to remove downed trees in roadways.

The City and the American Red Cross have received many calls from individuals and businesses that want to offer donations and assistance. Because this is an active scene, the City urges that you call the American Red Cross at (918) 831-1109 to coordinate volunteer efforts.

Things to Note: 

- PSO is reporting 5,500 customers are currently without power in Tulsa, which is down from 15,000 customers without power following the storm.

- EMSA reported 13 patients were transported to local hospitals from the storm damages.

- Tulsa Police advise that residents should be cautious of individuals assessing damage that do not represent their home insurance company. 

- TPD will continue to maintain a presence in the area for safety and security until the situation is stabilized.

Addressing the Siren Issue:

By the time NWS issued the warning, the storm crossed into Broken Arrow jurisdiction at a high rate of speed.

At this point, Tulsa did not activate the outdoor warning sirens as NWS advised the storm cell had moved into Broken Arrow.

The City will continue to evaluate the current protocol in place for outdoor sirens. 

