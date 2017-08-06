Bridge Collapses While Vehicle Crossing In Wagoner County

Bridge Collapes While Vehicle Crossing In Wagoner County

A bridge collapsed Sunday afternoon in the Porter area of Wagoner County.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and Wagoner County Emergency Management, and multiple fire departments from the area, responded to the scene.

A call came into the 911 center shortly after 1 p.m. reporting the bridge on East 241st Street South just west of 365th E Ave had collapsed while a vehicle was crossing.

The driver of the vehicle escaped without injuries, the sheriff's office reports.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.