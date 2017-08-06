Bridge Collapses While Vehicle Crossing In Wagoner County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bridge Collapses While Vehicle Crossing In Wagoner County

Posted: Updated:
Bridge Collapes While Vehicle Crossing In Wagoner County Bridge Collapes While Vehicle Crossing In Wagoner County
Bridge Collapes While Vehicle Crossing In Wagoner County Bridge Collapes While Vehicle Crossing In Wagoner County
PORTER, Oklahoma -

A bridge collapsed Sunday afternoon in the Porter area of Wagoner County.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and Wagoner County Emergency Management, and multiple fire departments from the area, responded to the scene.

A call came into the 911 center shortly after 1 p.m. reporting the bridge on East 241st Street South just west of 365th E Ave had collapsed while a vehicle was crossing.

The driver of the vehicle escaped without injuries, the sheriff's office reports.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.