Okmulgee Issues Voluntary Boil Order Due To Water Main Break

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

The City of Okmulgee is advising residents that due to a water main break they are issuing a voluntary boil order.

There will also be low water pressure while this is repaired.

Okmulgee police dispatch was able to confirm, but no further details were immediately available.

