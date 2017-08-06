Tulsa Car Dealerships Stuck With Damage After Storms Rip Through City

Several businesses just east of Interstate 44 are dealing with destruction after Sunday's storms.

The storms left a gaping hole in a building at 42nd and Sheridan.

A row of cars at Bob Moore has windows blown out.

Car windows are shattered up and down Memorial at several dealerships.

"I see a lot of mess!" said Rod Sanders, Drive Time general manager.

Sanders also has damage inside his building.

"I'm a man of faith. Stuff like this is, this is small stuff. We'll get through it. All the people are alive. People are not replaceable. Things are. So, we'll keep it moving," Sanders said.

Next door at King Covers a carport slammed down on a 1967 Lincoln Continental and a 1972 Cutlass Supreme.

"It hurts to see these cars destroyed like that. Because, old cars are our passion. It's where we started," said Jerry Diaz, King Covers co-owner.

Kristen Peters with Oklahoma Disaster Restoration said a transformer hit one of her co-workers overnight, slamming him into the building.

After a trip to the hospital he's back at home.

"We're still going full force," Peters said. "Lots of prayers going his way from us, that's for sure"

Inside the building Peters' own office is a mess.

"We'll get to it eventually. we keep it positive, gotta keep it moving," Peters said.

While a temporary fix for the roof and other repair work is underway, she says as a disaster restoration company, the priority is on other Tulsans who need their help.

"They come first. Then we'll get us put back together whenever we can," Peters said.

The city isn't sure about how long it could be before the traffic lights are back up and running, but they expect to have some answers tomorrow.