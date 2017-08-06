Tulsa Car Dealerships Stuck With Damage After Storms Rip Through City

Streets in midtown Tulsa will remain closed overnight due to damage from storms that ripped through Tulsa early Sunday.More >>
Devastating is what folks are calling the tornado damage along 41st between Yale and Sheridan. A tornado ripped through multiple businesses leaving debris scattered all over the place. All along that stretch of road you'd see missing walls where you can literally look inside of the buildings from the outside. While it's still a mess out here, police say this is actually an improvement. When the storm first touched down this morning several people were inside the TGI Fri...More >>
