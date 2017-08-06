Streets In Midtown Tulsa To Stay Closed Overnight Due To Storm Damage

Streets in midtown Tulsa will remain closed overnight due to damage from storms that ripped through Tulsa early Sunday.

The area from 41st to 51st Streets between Memorial and Sheridan and 41st Street from Yale to Sheridan will remain closed overnight, the City of Tulsa said.

Those areas should be avoided for the rush-hour commute Monday morning.

The city is working with affected businesses to try and get the area open as soon as possible.

The Tulsa Police Department has restricted access to the affected area and will remain overnight for safety and security.

The streets and storm water department will have all streets cleared of downed trees and debris from the roadways by 10 p.m. tonight, except for streets under PSO control to work on downed lines.

The Tulsa Area Emergency Agency (TAEMA) is supporting responders’ efforts in the field and damage assessment continues.

Citizens should avoid the area so work can continue through the night.