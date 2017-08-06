Third Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In City's 51st Homicide

A third suspect in a Tulsa murder is now behind bars.

Police learned overnight that officers in Bismark, North Dakota arrested Maurice Sanders.

He, along with Justin Brooks and Cedric Warrior, are charged with murder after a deadly drug deal in Tulsa.

Detectives believe the men shot up an SUV last Tuesday that crashed into an apartment.

Police found the passenger dead in the backseat.

The driver had a gunshot wound to the neck.