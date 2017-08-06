Tulsa Phone Store Owner Learned Of Storm Damage While On Vacatio - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Phone Store Owner Learned Of Storm Damage While On Vacation

TULSA, Ok -

The owner of the Phone Doctors, one of the businesses hit by Sunday's tornado, woke up to the news this morning while on vacation.

The store is located right next to the Panera Bread at 41st and Interstate 44.

"Is this really happening? But you know right from the get go just knowing that God is in control and that new things are in store for the future. All is well," said Owner Alex Iser. 

Iser says employees have been to the store to check on the merchandise and say it looks like no phones were damaged.

He says this is one of eight locations, so they'll be able to get back to business soon.

