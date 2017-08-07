Tulsa Transit Changes 5 Bus Routes Due To Storm Damage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Transit Changes 5 Bus Routes Due To Storm Damage

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Due to Sunday's storm damage, Tulsa Transit has made some temporary changes to several of its bus routes.

Tulsa Transit posted the changes on its website:

  • Route#210- the bus will be using 46th street between Sheridan and Memorial. The bus will not travel on 41st.
  • Route#215- the bus will be using 31st street between Sheridan and Memorial. The bus will not travel on 41st.
  • Route#222CL- from MMS the bus will travel 33rd to Memorial to 41st to Sheridan to Skelly Dr. to Lakewood to 36th Pl. to Hudson to 36th to Florence Ave to regular route.
  • Route#222CC- to MMS the bus will travel Florence Ave to 36th Street to Hudson to 36th Pl. to Lakewood to 38th to Sheridan to 41st.
  • Route#306- Bus will use 41st from Mingo to Memorial instead of 46th street.

If riders have questions, they can call Tulsa Transit at 918-582-2100.

