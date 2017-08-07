Cool August Pattern To Continue Across Eastern Oklahoma

This highly unusual pattern for August continues with below seasonal temperatures and rain chances for the upcoming week. The boundary that moved across the area Sunday morning is now located well south of the metro and resides across part of North Texas. This front should remain to our south both today and tomorrow before another mid to upper level wave approaches the area. Showers and storms will become more numerous by the middle to the end of the week including the weekend. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible, more so by the weekend, with some locally heavy rainfall amounts possible. The net impact on sensible weather will involve much lower temps compared to normal for the entire week into the weekend.

The timing of the individual waves will be tweaked as we get closer to the midweek period. The upper level pattern will revolve around a strong trough of low pressure centered over the Great Lakes into the Hudson Bay region of Canada with a ridge of high pressure basically to the south and southwest of the state. This essentially creates a northwest flow pattern across the central and southern U.S. This pattern is usually found over the plains in early June or even mid-winter but rarely in early August. The good news means no significant hot weather will be likely across the state for the immediate future. The flip side of the coin will mean more active weather eventually unfolding across the state and eastern Oklahoma.

Some locations across southern Oklahoma will continue with showers and storms early this morning while a few spots across NE Oklahoma may see some patchy fog. Highs today should be in the lower to mid-80s for most spots. A few spotty showers may pop up across southeastern or east central Oklahoma both today and tomorrow but the coverage will be very low. Wednesday into Thursday the first wave will approach with some showers and storms becoming more possible by late Wed PM into Thursday morning. We’ll attempt to nail down some more specific timing tomorrow. Regarding the tornadoes of early Sunday morning: we’ll attempt to post some additional information today on our Facebook pages including specific damage assessment information from the National Weather Service.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.