Tulsa Whataburger Working To Reopen, Help Employees Impacted By Storm

The Whataburger restaurant at 41st and Yale was one business hit hard by Sunday's tornado.

The company's corporate office released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to those in Tulsa affected by the recent tornado. Regarding Family Members who work at our restaurant affected by the tornado at 5726 E. 41st Street, as well as customers who were visiting, we’re pleased to report they’re all safe and accounted for. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported. Whataburger has a Family Foundation set up to help our employees, known as Family Members, which provides financial support in emergency situations. We’re assessing the damage to the restaurant affected and we’ll work with Family Members to transfer them to nearby restaurants until that location is operating again. We encourage fans and customers to stay tuned on social media for additional updates.”