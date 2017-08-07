Tulsa Whataburger Working To Reopen, Help Employees Impacted By - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Whataburger Working To Reopen, Help Employees Impacted By Storm

Posted: Updated:
View of the Whataburger from Osage SkyNews 6HD View of the Whataburger from Osage SkyNews 6HD
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Whataburger restaurant at 41st and Yale was one business hit hard by Sunday's tornado.  

The company's corporate office released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to those in Tulsa affected by the recent tornado. Regarding Family Members who work at our restaurant affected by the tornado at 5726 E. 41st Street, as well as customers who were visiting, we’re pleased to report they’re all safe and accounted for. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported. Whataburger has a Family Foundation set up to help our employees, known as Family Members, which provides financial support in emergency situations.  We’re assessing the damage to the restaurant affected and we’ll work with Family Members to transfer them to nearby restaurants until that location is operating again. We encourage fans and customers to stay tuned on social media for additional updates.” 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.