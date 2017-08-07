30 People Treated At Tulsa Hospital After Tornado

St. Francis Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin says about 30 people were treated at the hospital's trauma center and three were admitted in "non-critical condition" after a tornado struck near midtown Tulsa early Sunday.

The figure of 30 injured is up from 13 initially reported taken by ambulance to hospitals. A city spokeswoman says many people were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

No deaths are reported.

The city may have been fortunate because the tornado struck just after 1 a.m. Sunday and most stores and restaurants were closed in the shopping district.

