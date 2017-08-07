Armed Suspects Sought After Violent Tulsa Home Invasion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Armed Suspects Sought After Violent Tulsa Home Invasion

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for three armed suspects who broke into a Tulsa home early Monday taking money and firing a shot as they were fleeing. They say the suspects were carrying a pistol and a shotgun.

Officers said a man and a 12-year-old were at home in the 1000 block of North St. Louis Avenue during the 1 a.m. violent invasion.  After it was over, police said the 12 year old called 911.

Police say one of suspects hit the uncle of the 12 year old with gun and fired a shot a neighbor as they were running from the home.  

Police say no one was seriously injured.  

