Three Tornadoes Struck Green Country Early Sunday

The Tulsa National Weather Service Office now says three tornadoes touched down in the Tulsa area early Sunday.

The first one, an EF-2 rated tornado developed over a neighborhood east of South Harvard and south of East 36th Street South at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, August 6th.

The NWS says the 550-yard wide tornado was on the ground for 6.9 miles before dissipating at 1:25 a.m.

Here's a quick run-down on at least 3 tornadoes from Sunday morning surveyed by NWS assessment teams. pic.twitter.com/M857YUUK77 — Alan Crone (@alancrone) August 7, 2017

A second tornado, this one rated as a EF-1 touched down minutes later in Broken Arrow. The National Weather Service says tornado developed over the neighborhood north of East 51st Street South and west of South 177th East Avenue. The 400-yard wide tornado was on the ground for 2.9 miles. It dissipated minutes later at 1:31 a.m.

The third tornado, also rated EF-1, touched down east of Oologah, damaging barns, trees and snapping power poles. It was on the ground for 4.5 miles and before dissipating south of East 350 Road. The NWS says the 200 yard tornado was on the ground from 1:32 a.m. until 1:40 a.m.