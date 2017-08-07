Tornado Causes Tulsa's Community Care College To Cancel Classes

The president of Tulsa's Community Care College says because of water damage, storm debris and downed electrical lines, classes at the school in the 4200 block of South Sheridan are cancelled until further notice.

Dr. Kevin Kirk, College President, issued the following statement:

“The college is grateful for the cooperation and patience that the employees and students have shown. Although offices, laboratories, and classroom space are displaced; the positive attitudes and incredible support from the community has made a challenging situation into one of compassion and love.”

After the storm, Dr. Kirk says the school's administration responded quickly to assess the damage and to implement disaster recovery procedures.

He says students will continue to attend classes by way of the college’s “Learning Management System” as well as additional support by Community Care College’s branch campuses; Oklahoma Technical College and Clary Sage College.

“We are three colleges, but one community,” says Dr. Kirk.

Community Care College students are advised to get in contact with their instructors and to follow the latest updates on the college’s Facebook page.