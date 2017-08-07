Tulsa Health Department Extends Hours For Children Immunizations

It's almost time to go back to school and the Tulsa Health Department is getting ready to handle the rush this week as parents update their childrens' immunizations.

The health department is extending its hours at two locations in Tulsa.

The immunization clinics at the James O. Goodwin Health Center at 5051 South 129th East Avenue and the Central Regional Health Center at 315 South Utica will be open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Information at what immunizations are required and the hours of its clinics can be found on their website.