PSO Expects All Power To Be Restored By End Of The Day

TULSA, Oklahoma -

PSO said it expects to have power restored to all remaining customers by the end of the day.

Monday morning, PSO said about about 500 customers remained without power.

At one point, PSO said about 17,000 customers – 14,000 in the Tulsa metro area - were without power after tornadoes blew in late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

PSO said most customers in the tornado-damaged area are expected to have service by 11 p.m. Monday. Outside the tornado area, customers could see power restored by 5 p.m.

The company said those are estimated times and said most customers should have power earlier.

You can keep updated on your area on the PSO Outage Map.

PSO also is encouraging customers impacted by the tornadoes to examine your property to make sure the service connection is attached.

You can find more information on that here, or by calling 1-888-218-3919.

