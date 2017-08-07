Restoration Crews Cleaning Debris Outside Tulsa Businesses Impac - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Restoration Crews Cleaning Debris Outside Tulsa Businesses Impacted By Tornadoes

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A big clean-up is underway after early Sunday morning tornadoes. The National Weather Service confirmed there were at least three.

8/7/2017 Related Story: Three Tornadoes Struck Green Country Early Sunday

More than two dozen people were hurt.

The most serious was an EF-2 tornado that spun up quickly near 41st and Yale at 1:19 Sunday morning and caused damage for six miles on into Broken Arrow.

8/6/2017 Related Story: EF2 Tornado Damage Confirmed, Siren Issue Addressed

Businesses along the stretch of 41st from Yale to I-44 were hit hard; the roof at Vintage Stock collapsed.

Restoration crews are slowly making progress at clearing the parking lots. Several companies are picking up debris outside the buildings.

PCC Cleaning and Restoration is working on four businesses along the corridor. Owner Roger Fisher said cleaning up the parking lots makes it safer for business owners who will be in the area. 

"You got people wanting to see damage and what's going on, so, right now we're cleaning that up to make it safe for anybody that might walk up," he said.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors will do a walk through of the damage Monday afternoon.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.