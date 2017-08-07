Restoration Crews Cleaning Debris Outside Tulsa Businesses Impacted By Tornadoes

A big clean-up is underway after early Sunday morning tornadoes. The National Weather Service confirmed there were at least three.

More than two dozen people were hurt.

The most serious was an EF-2 tornado that spun up quickly near 41st and Yale at 1:19 Sunday morning and caused damage for six miles on into Broken Arrow.

Businesses along the stretch of 41st from Yale to I-44 were hit hard; the roof at Vintage Stock collapsed.

Restoration crews are slowly making progress at clearing the parking lots. Several companies are picking up debris outside the buildings.

PCC Cleaning and Restoration is working on four businesses along the corridor. Owner Roger Fisher said cleaning up the parking lots makes it safer for business owners who will be in the area.

"You got people wanting to see damage and what's going on, so, right now we're cleaning that up to make it safe for anybody that might walk up," he said.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors will do a walk through of the damage Monday afternoon.