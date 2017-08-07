County Commissioners Vote On New Rate To House City Inmates In Jail

Tulsa County Commissioners voted Monday to set a $69 a rate for keeping city inmates in the County jail.

The vote comes after years of debate about how to handle expenses at the jail.

In setting the new day rate, essentially doubling the current rate paid by the City of Tulsa, Commissioners rejected an alternative proposal to set a rate based on what it costs Broken Arrow to house inmates in their city jail.

The Tulsa County jail is available for use by any municipality in Tulsa County but Tulsa uses the jail exclusively.

The new rate is the rate paid by U.S. Marshall's to hold federal prisoners in the local lockup.

The City of Tulsa and the County have been negotiating an agreement, which is not finalized, but last week County Commissioners said if the agreement was not ready by August 9th they would go ahead with a plan to set the new rate.

We’ve reached out to the City for comment but have not heard back at this time.