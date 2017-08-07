County Commissioners Vote On New Rate To House City Inmates In Jail

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency has released rough estimates on structure damage in Sunday's tornado and at least one home and four businesses were destroyed.More >>
Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency has released rough estimates on structure damage in Sunday's tornado and at least one home and four businesses were destroyed.More >>
The baby found dead in the backseat of a vehicle at a Luther daycare on Friday has now been identified as 4-month-old Presley Walker.More >>
The baby found dead in the backseat of a vehicle at a Luther daycare on Friday has now been identified as 4-month-old Presley Walker.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!