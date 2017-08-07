2-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Run Over In Driveway, Tulsa P - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Run Over In Driveway, Tulsa Police Say

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said a 2-year-old girl died in a tragic car accident near 41st and Mingo Monday, August 8, 2017.

Police said the toddler was playing in the driveway of her grandparents’ home when her uncle went to move his car, did not see her, and backed over her.

EMSA got her quickly and gave her aid at the scene.

They took her to the hospital where she died from injuries, including head trauma.

Tulsa Police said because it seems to have been a tragic accident and not intentional the uncle will not face any charges at this time.

Officers said the grandparents were babysitting the girl for the day and other relatives were visiting.

They said this should serve as a grave warning for all parents, caretakers and anyone behind the wheel.

“Just goes back to being aware at all times, being extra careful of where your kids are, especially at that age of two. They're able to move around a little bit, you just never know where they might be able to end up, so always be aware of your surroundings of course,” Corporal Demetrios Treantafeles said.

Tulsa Police said it's Investigative Traffic team will look into the accident. The Major Crimes Unit was also on scene to take photographs and document the scene.

