Tornado Damage Forces Tulsa Business To Layoff Employees - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tornado Damage Forces Tulsa Business To Layoff Employees

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An East Tulsa business had to lay off 14 of its 20 employees because of the tornado damage.

The company is Grandma's Pure Lye Soap near 46th and Memorial.

They make 1,000 bars a day and sell them all over the country, including places like Cracker Barrel.

The tornado peeled off their neighbor's roof and took part of theirs with it.

All their packaging and labels are wet, and they must find a dry place to dry out the soap they just made because it must cure for 30 days.

The owner says he loves his employees so it was tough to let them go.

"They need the job,” said Grandma's Pure Lye Soap representative Bill Robertson. “We have 20 employees and they absolutely need the job."

Robertson says he has no idea right now, where they're going to go next.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.