Tornado Damage Forces Tulsa Business To Layoff Employees

An East Tulsa business had to lay off 14 of its 20 employees because of the tornado damage.

The company is Grandma's Pure Lye Soap near 46th and Memorial.

They make 1,000 bars a day and sell them all over the country, including places like Cracker Barrel.

The tornado peeled off their neighbor's roof and took part of theirs with it.

All their packaging and labels are wet, and they must find a dry place to dry out the soap they just made because it must cure for 30 days.

The owner says he loves his employees so it was tough to let them go.

"They need the job,” said Grandma's Pure Lye Soap representative Bill Robertson. “We have 20 employees and they absolutely need the job."

Robertson says he has no idea right now, where they're going to go next.