Broken Arrow Residents Begin Clean Up Following Tornado

Damage from the tornadoes is widespread, reaching out to neighborhoods in Broken Arrow. The area at 51st Street and Elm is lined with trash bags full of debris from the storm.

There's still a lot of work ahead for other neighbors.

Patchwork for damaged roofs is already underway for several families near 51st and Elm, but Lance Thompson and his family are looking on the ground where their chimney is.

"That's the loud noise that I heard," said BA resident Lance Thompson.

8/7/2017 Related Story: Three Tornadoes Struck Green Country Early Sunday

Thompson kept his eye on the weather Saturday night, but woke up to the sound of debris, instantly thinking of his wife and two kids.

"I used my channel 6 app - as I always do," Thompson said. "Really I went and dove on the top of my daughters just trying to instinctively protect them."

Now, knowing everyone is safe, he said they're, "running on fumes right now."

The priority for the Thompson family is getting the roof fixed.

"Get this done as quickly as possible due to maybe potential rain coming later in the week," he said.

He said he plans to get a storm shelter for the next Oklahoma twister, but right now, he's just thankful this one wasn't worse.

"We thank the Lord for taking good care of us," he said.