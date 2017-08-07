NWS Confirms Fourth Tornado Touched In Chelsea

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday evening a fourth tornado touched down in Oklahoma on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

They said survey teams confirmed a tornado track six miles south of Chelsea, Oklahoma around 2:11 a.m. Sunday.

They said the EF-1 tornado left several large trees were uprooted.

Storm survey team confirms a tornado track 6 miles S of Chelsea, OK. Several large trees uprooted. Approx time was 2:11 AM Sunday (8/6). — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) August 7, 2017

2/2: Damage survey team has rated the Chelsea, OK tornado track as an EF1. — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) August 7, 2017

Three other tornadoes touched down the same night.

8/7/2017 Related Story: Three Tornadoes Struck Green Country Early Sunday

The first one, an EF-2 rated tornado developed over a neighborhood east of South Harvard and south of East 36th Street South at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, August 6th.

Another tornado, this one rated as a EF-1 touched down minutes later in Broken Arrow. The National Weather Service says tornado developed over the neighborhood north of East 51st Street South and west of South 177th East Avenue.

The third tornado, also rated EF-1, touched down east of Oologah, damaging barns, trees and snapping power poles. It was on the ground for 4.5 miles and before dissipating south of East 350 Road.