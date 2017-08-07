BA Golf Club Works To Clean Up After Tornado

It's quiet on the greens at the Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, and it’ll stay that way for a few days.

"No one's playing golf,” said Allen Anderson, BA Golf & Athletic Club assistant. “Gotta wait ‘til we open back up.”

"Makes a long day for us, not much happening,” Anderson added.

Anderson showed us around the course, covered with about 40 split and uprooted trees.

He says aside from the obvious challenge, golfers would have tree limbs everywhere so they had to close the course so cleanup crews can work safely.

"People working trying to get the trees up, be getting hit by golf balls, that'd be about it,” laughed Anderson.

He says the weather after this rare August tornado is ideal for golfers; they'd normally have about 150 people out on a day like this.

"We have a lot of seniors that are retired that play in the mornings,” said Anderson.

Overall, he says business will be OK.

He knows others are dealing with their own tornado troubles and expects people to be back on the course soon.

"Next week, we'll be full speed ahead again; I’m sure,” he said. “Probably this weekend, I’d imagine."

Employees say thankfully, they don't have any structural damage to their building.