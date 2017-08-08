Tulsa Man Arrested In Connection With The City's 52nd Homicide

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Tulsa man in connection to the city's 52nd homicide of 2017.

Investigators say Willie Banks is being held in the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint for the shooting of 23-year-old Joshua Tibbs at the Route 66 Event Center on Saturday, August 5th.

8/5/2017 Related Story: Deadly Shooting Marks Tulsa's 52nd Homicide Of 2017

Police say Tibbs was at the center when a disturbance broke out shortly before 4 a.m. As the crowd was breaking up, they say shots were fired in the parking lot.

Investigators say Tibbs drove off in his Tahoe and they believe a second vehicle followed him and another shooting happened in the 400 block of South Sheridan. Police said Tibbs drove to the 400 block of South Fulton where he collapsed and died.

Investigators say a motive for the Tibbs death is still unclear.