Tulsa Companies Continue Clean Up Efforts After EF2 Tornado

Many Tulsa businesses owners are still assessing the damage from Sunday's tornado as cleanup efforts continue.

Crews are working to repair roofs and clear debris from a mostly industrial area along 41st Street between Sheridan and Memorial.



Employees from Triad Service Company spent most of Monday trying to salvage anything they could between the bent metal, bricks and broken walls.

"And here you can see where it pushed everything, in over here," said Ronda Vuillemont-Smith - Triad Service Company.

Ronda Vuillemont-Smith is thankful none of employees were hurt early Sunday morning by the EF2 tornado that destroyed much of her and her husband's business. She walked us through what is left.

"It pushed all of this forward, so all of those brick walls came in. think the roof will probably end of giving in at some point," said Ronda Vuillemont-Smith.

Vuillemont-Smith says they lost equipment and furniture because of water damage. She says most likely her side of the building is beyond repair. She and her husband are figuring out what the next step may be.

Just a short drive away, there was much more damage.

Restoration services were out to clean up much of this damage and to get many of these business up and running once again.

Dewayne Corvin and his team have been working at the Tulsa Distribution Center.

"Our goal is to get people back, in pre-loss condition, get where they can do back to work, and a lot of the staff stayed out here until two or three in the morning, and twenty or thirty of us stayed here and have not left this facility," said Dewayne Corvin - CEO Decor Construction and and Decor Restoration.

And as some work to help get businesses back on track, others begin the task of searching for a new place to call their own.

"We'll get a new place and move on, but I mean the silver lining is that no one was killed, I mean this happened so suddenly and we're all able to pick up the pieces this is nothing more than material stuff," said Ronda Vuillemont-Smith.

Now although Ronda tells News On 6 that she believes her side of the building is a total loss, another tenant that works on the other side of the building was able to patch up his business.