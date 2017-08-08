Arsonist Blamed For Damaging Vacant Tulsa Church

Fire investigators believe an arsonist is to blame for a small fire inside a vacant Tulsa church building early Tuesday.

Just before 4:30 a.m. firefighters were called to the former Liberty World Outreach building in the 5900 block of South Rockford.

The fire department says a window of the building was broken and it appeared someone got inside and started the fire.

Fire officials say the fire did not cause any major damage to the building which was boarded up.