Primary Election Day For Two Oklahoma House Seats

Oklahomans are voting Tuesday in primary elections to replace two state lawmakers.

Republicans and Democrats in Broken Arrow's House District 76 will choose their parties' nominees to fill the seat left vacant by Representative David Brumbaugh, who died back in April.

4/15/2017 Related Story: State Rep. David Brumbaugh Passes Away

The candidates are:

Democrat

Forrest Mayer

Chris VanLandingham

Republican

Shelley Brumbaugh

Brian Elliott

Ross Ford

Jess Guthrie

Cliff Johns

The winners will face off in a special general election in November.

And in Oklahoma City, seven Republicans and two Democrats are running in primaries to fill former State Senator Kyle Loveless' seat.

Loveless resigned back in April after being charged with embezzling campaign funds.

4/27/2017 Related Story: Loveless Resigns Senate Seat Effective Immediately

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.