Primary Election Day For Two Oklahoma House Seats - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Primary Election Day For Two Oklahoma House Seats

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Oklahomans are voting Tuesday in primary elections to replace two state lawmakers.

Republicans and Democrats in Broken Arrow's House District 76 will choose their parties' nominees to fill the seat left vacant by Representative David Brumbaugh, who died back in April.

4/15/2017 Related Story: State Rep. David Brumbaugh Passes Away

The candidates are: 

Democrat

  • Forrest Mayer
  • Chris VanLandingham

Republican

  • Shelley Brumbaugh
  • Brian Elliott
  • Ross Ford
  • Jess Guthrie
  • Cliff Johns

The winners will face off in a special general election in November.

And in Oklahoma City, seven Republicans and two Democrats are running in primaries to fill former State Senator Kyle Loveless' seat.

Loveless resigned back in April after being charged with embezzling campaign funds.

4/27/2017 Related Story: Loveless Resigns Senate Seat Effective Immediately

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.